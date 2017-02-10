Namibia: Chopper Crash Caused By Weather and Pilot Error

A FATAL helicopter crash near Windhoek in April last year was caused by a combination of poor visibility in cloudy conditions and errors by the pilot of the aircraft, it has been concluded in the official accident investigation report.

Pilot Lambert Roux (44), who was killed when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was flying crashed in mountainous terrain south-east of Windhoek, flew into known conditions where he would have had to rely only on his helicopter's instruments to stay orientated, the aircraft accident investigators who investigated the incident recorded in their report.

Roux was not rated to fly on instruments alone, without visibility to aid him in navigating and orientating the helicopter he was piloting, it is indicated in the report, which was released this week.

He also did not follow the flight route he was told to take when he left Eros Airport in Windhoek on the morning of 8 April last year, did not acquire a weather report before taking off from the airport, and did not file a flight plan for his intended flight, Ministry of Works and Transport aircraft accident investigators Oskar Plichta and Magnus Abraham found.

Roux took off from Eros Airport at 05h38, with Dordabis his intended destination. When he got take-off clearance from the airport's air traffic control tower, he was advised to take a route via Hosea Kutako International Airport in order to remain clear of clouds, it is stated in the accident report.

He did not take that route, though, and instead flew off in a south-easterly direction.

Roux was about 16 kilometres from his point of departure and 19 minutes into his flight when the helicopter, owned by a pilot training school in Windhoek, crashed on a slope north-east of the Moltkeblick mountain peak, which was covered by clouds at that stage.

The flight path taken by Roux was recorded by a global positioning system (GPS) device retrieved from the wreckage of the helicopter.

Data recovered from the GPS device showed that the helicopter was flying in an easterly direction next to the Moltkeblick mountain, then abruptly turned to the south while commencing a climb during which his direction changed to north and his speed increased, before the helicopter was pulled into a steep climb again.

The speed then dropped off to almost a hover, the helicopter again turned abruptly in a southerly direction, and it picked up speed while descending in a slow left-turning manoeuvre before crashing into the terrain at a speed of 197 kilometres an hour, it is recounted in the accident report.

Roux flew into known conditions where he would have had to depend only on the helicopter's instruments, the investigators indicated. The helicopter he was flying in was not certified for flight depending only on instruments for navigation, and was also not equipped for that flight condition, Plichta and Abraham also stated.

Roux had about 1 700 hours of flying experience.

The crash which claimed his life had a fatal sequel 12 days later, when another helicopter that was flying to the accident scene also crashed, killing one of the passengers in that aircraft.

The report on the investigation of that crash has not been released yet.