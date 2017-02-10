The Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court has sent Pakistan national Zeeshan Jaral Raja to 16 years in jail for sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl.

State Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Josophine Chigawa told the court that Jaral Raja a businessman trading as Asante Cash and Carry at Liwonde Township had been sexually abusing the victim between 13th and 19th August 2016.

The victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

It all started when the victim approached the offender offering to sell him her camera to raise more money to enable her travel to Zomba to visit her grandparents but she ended up being convinced to work as a house-maid and in return been given money.

The deal materialized and later Jaral Raja started to defile the girl who could not force herself out since she was always locked inside the house.

The matter however came to limelight when the girl was spotted inside the house of the Pakistan which was semi-detached to his shop.

The mother approached and sked the convict but he denied and then she later went on to inform the police.

The law enforcers stormed the house and launched a search only to find the girl being hidden inside a deep freezer which was not connected to electricity but only had bottle of frozy drinks ontop.

He was immediately arrested while the victim was taken to Machinga District Hospital where it was confirmed that she was indeed defiled.

In court, the convict was charged with two counts of defilement which is contrary to Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code and Child Trafficking contrary to Section 79 (1) of the Child Care, Protection and Justice Act.

The convict pleaded not guilty prompting the police to seek permission to parade seven witnesses in court including investigator of the case Detective Sergeant Golden Wandale and the victim.

The evidence rendered proved beyond no reasonable doubt that the convict was indeed guilty and was convicted on both counts.

Police Prosecutor Chigawa asked the court to hand the convict a stiffer punishment because alot of girls are being tortured and need protection from the court through meaningful sentences.

In mitigaion, the convict through his lawyer said he was young and industrious hence the need to reform and re-integrate into society.

He also asked the court to consider and look into the girl's history of escaping from her parents home.

In passing her judgement, Chief Resident Magistrate Agness Patemba said in such cases, sentencing is guided by personal circumstances of the offender, circumstances of the victim, severity of the crime, interest of the society as well as prevailing sentencing trends.

The Magistrate therefore slapped Jaral Raja to 16 years imprisonment for defilement and nine years for child trafficking that will run concurrently.

She said by the time he will be released from prison, he will be a changed, matured and productive citizen.

The convict is aged 33 and hails from Pakistan.