Namibia: Notorious Gang Arrested

WINDHOEK City Police yesterday arrested eight members of a notorious gang that has been terrorising members of the public in the areas between Eveline Street and Monte Christo road in Greenwell Matongo and Havana, Windhoek.

City police superintendent Eliaser Iiyambo said the gang members, whose ages range from 16 to 21, have been terrorising the public in that vicinity since last year.

"They have been committing robberies in the wee hours of the morning," Iiyambo said, and urged members of the public to be vigilant and avoid walking alone at night.

He also advised people against taking taxis at night, and warned criminals not to take chances to engage in further criminal activities as the net was closing in on them.