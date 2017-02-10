Sierra Leone: President Koroma Mourns With Late Amb. Kamara's Family

His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma today visited the family of the late Sierra Leone Ambassador to Kuwait, Ibrahim Kamara to sympathise with them for their loss.

Accompanied by the Vice President, Ambassador Dr Victor Bockarie Foh, the Ministers of Mines and Mineral Resources, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, Internal Affairs, Major (Rtd) Paolo Conteh, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Captain Alieu Pat Sowe, the APC Secretary General, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh and other state dignitaries met with the wife, sons and daughter at their residence at Seven Batallion in the West of Freetown.

Funeral arrangements will be posted in due course.