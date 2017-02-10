10 February 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: President Koroma Mourns With Late Amb. Kamara's Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma today visited the family of the late Sierra Leone Ambassador to Kuwait, Ibrahim Kamara to sympathise with them for their loss.

Accompanied by the Vice President, Ambassador Dr Victor Bockarie Foh, the Ministers of Mines and Mineral Resources, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, Internal Affairs, Major (Rtd) Paolo Conteh, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Captain Alieu Pat Sowe, the APC Secretary General, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh and other state dignitaries met with the wife, sons and daughter at their residence at Seven Batallion in the West of Freetown.

Funeral arrangements will be posted in due course.

Sierra Leone

Statement By the Hon. Minister of Health and Sanitation On the Innauguration of the Board Members of the Teaching Hospitals Complex

Mr. Chairman Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.