Gambia: Astonishing Stimulating Fixtures in WC Regional 3rd Division League

The 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league is set to produce terrific and electrifying fixtures this weekend, as battle for automatic promotion to the country's second tier next season intensifies.

As part of week-five fixtures, on Saturday 11 February 2017, Greater Tomorrow will host Foni Kansala District United in group B at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Elsewhere, Busumbala Sonjonding will welcome Misira United in group B at the Busumbala Football Field on the same day.

On Sunday 12 February 2017, NAWEC will play against Berewuleng FC in the other group B fixtures at the Late Sanna Memorial Football Field.

Elsewhere, Jabang FC will rub shoulders with Sifoe United in group A at the Dembadou Mini Stadium in Sukuta.