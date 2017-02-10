Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Pres. of Cameroon On Can 2017 Win

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Cameroon Paul Biya following the Cameroonian football team's winning of the 31st edition of the African Cup of Nations.

In this message, HM the King extended his heartfelt congratulations to Paul Biya as well as to the brotherly Cameroonian people.

"I also want to pay tribute to the players and the technical staff in the Cameroonian team who showed during this African sports event a remarkable talent and a spirit of competition and fair-play crowned by this major achievement," wrote the message.