10 February 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Glico Life Chief Finance Officer Adjudged CFO of the Year

Chief Finance Officer of GLICO Life Insurance Company, Victor Owusu Boakye has been adjudged the CFO of the year, Insurance category.

Instinct Waves Company Limited, a 360 marketing company that specialized in organising reputable events conferred the award on him.

The letter announcing Mr Boakye's selection praised his in-depth knowledge and strength in business analysis, proficiency in implementing new business models and his supervision of the financial growth and wealth of GLICO LIFE.

Since joining GLICO LIFE from May 1995 to September 1998 as the Information Technology (IT) Manager where he managed the company's IT Systems, Mr Boakye has been instrumental to the success of the company.

Managing Director of GLICO LIFE, Forkuo Kyei in his congratulatory message said, "Mr. Boakye has been a valuable asset to the growth of GLICO LIFE."

"His prudent financial management and strategic investment decisions have boasted a strong financial pillar for GLICO LIFE," he said, adding "This award is indeed well-deserved and board members, management and staff of GLICO are all very proud of him."

Mr. Boakye joined GLICO LIFE from May 1995 to September 1998 and left to the United Kingdom in 1998 to pursue further qualifications in ACCA and a Master's in Business Administration.

He returned to Ghana in 2003 to work with Deloitte as a Senior Auditor where he marshaled experience in statutory audits and IT audit for medium and large sized organizations.

In 2005, Victor joined The Trust Bank as an Audit Officer and within the span of two years; he rose to become the Chief Auditor of the bank.

In 2009, he re-joined GLICO LIFE as a General Manager in charge of Finance and Administration and was instrumental in the set up of the IT software for technical operations for GLICO LIFE. He is currently the Chief Finance Officer of GLICO LIFE.

