Ghana: I'll Re - Equip ISD to Work Effectively - Mustapha Hamid

press release

The Information Minister-designate, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has promised to "retool and re-engineer" the Information Services Department (ISD) to work effectively.

According to him, the ISD is the bed rock of the ministry and once that foundation is broken the entire ministry is broken.

Mr Hamid said this when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament yesterday for vetting.

"They have briefed me to the extent that they are heavily under-resourced, their vans have broken down and they don't have computers to receive the news from the regions," he narrated.

He described the personnel of the department as professionals who are ready to work when given the necessary tools.

"The men and women who are there have the capacities to do a good job," he said.

In a response to a question by Anthony Karbo on whether the role of an Information Minister is relevant in today's world of technology, Mr Hamid said, the Ministry is important in order to "give timely, accurate and truthful information to the citizenry on how the governance process is going and also to receive feedback from the citizens that will inform government programmes and projects."

He explained that the difference between free societies and undemocratic and not free is that; under authoritarian societies, information is controlled-citizens do not have access to government information and what their government is doing.

Mr Hamid informed the committee that his vision for the Ministry of Information "is to position it as a lead government organisation in providing accurate, timeous and truthful information to the citizenry, and also to collect feedback for informing government's decisions on governance processes."

The former spokesperson for President Akufo-Addo, also pledged to make the state broadcaster a major brand that could be competitive on the international scene.

"I think that its important that we work towards turning GBC into 'BBC', if you want it where it is able to raise its own money and be very independent of government control even in terms of government subvention so that we can position it as a global player on the international scene," he noted.

Mr Hamid also promised to commit part of the Media Development Fund in building the capacity of media practitioners across the country.

The Information Minister-designate pledged to sanitise the political space in the country to ensure that foul language is expunged from political discourse if approved by parliament.

"I will work to rid our political environment of invectives and sanitise it," he said.

About Mustapha Hamid

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid is 45 years old and holds a Diploma in Education, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religious Studies and a Master of Philosophy Degree, also in Religious Studies, all from the University of Cape Coast.

He is presently a Senior Lecturer in Religious Studies at the University of Cape Coast, where he specializes in the areas of Islam & Gender and Political Thought in Islam.

Prior to taking up teaching, he worked in the media in various capacities as Editor of the High Street Journal, Editor of the Statesman newspaper, News Editor at the then Choice FM and Strategy 4 Planning Manager at Media Majique & Research Systems.

He has published widely in many prestigious academic journals around the world. In politics, he was National Youth Organiser of the NPP from 2002-2005. He has been Spokesperson for the President from 2007 to date. He is married with five children.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)