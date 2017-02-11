10 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: January Inflation at 7.4%

By Kabona Esiara

A rise in the cost of household goods has seen Rwanda record an increase in its January inflation.

The cost of living rose to 7.4 per cent last month, year-on-year, from 7.3 per cent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The data shows food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity and gas prices went up forcing consumers to dig deeper into their pockets.

Prices of locally made goods increased by 7.1 per cent, while cost of imported products rose by 8.4 per cent.

"The fresh products index increased by 17.8 per cent," the statistics body said.

Vegetables saw the highest rise of 21.7 per cent, with bread and cereals rising by 7.1 per cent and milk, cheese and eggs up 6.3 per cent.

Food prices have been on the rise as the country faces foodstuff shortages as a result of poor harvest caused by erratic weather.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose by 16.8 per cent.

