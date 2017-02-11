The National Centre for Blood Transfusion, a division of Rwanda Biomedical Centre, has received Level Three accreditation, the top most level that African Society for Blood Transfusion (AFSBT) awards for quality and meeting operational requirements that meet international standards.

This was announced, yesterday, during a function organised by AFSBT and Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) in Remera to present NCBT with the accreditation.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate a collaborating learning center in Rwanda to serve as a training centre for professionals from the various National Blood Programmes of the African continent or elsewhere.

Rwanda is the second country in Africa to receive the level three award after Namibia.

The AFSBT Level Three accreditation comes as a result of attaining standards based on accepted international requirements adapted to the uniqueness of the African environment.

These include full commitment and support for the National Blood Service (NBS) from the Government, availability of a clearly defined national blood policy and a legal framework in compliance with which the NBS operates.

The NBS should have a system in place to calculate the total cost of the service, including the unit cost of blood, a strategic plan for blood safety, availability and accessibility in the country.

There should also be periodic assessment of the blood needs of the country that includes analysis of population, clinical uses of blood, institutional use of blood, all donations must be tested for syphilis, HIV, hepatitis B and C by using a validated method at least as sensitive as ELISA-based technology, among others.

Other requirements include having a procurement system in place that is efficient enough to ensure timely access to equipment suitable for its intended use and continuous access to reagents and supplies.

'Momentous occasion'

Speaking at the function, Dr Gabriel Muyinda, the president of AFSBT, referred to the event as "a very momentous occasion" for the National Centre for Blood Transfusion (NCBT), hailing it as one of Africa's best national blood programmes.

He called on other African countries to learn from Rwanda in order to improve their blood transfusion programmes.

Dr James Kamanzi, the deputy director-general of RBC, highlighted achievements made by NCBT over the years which have enabled it to receive the accreditation.

"Blood safety is ensured through implementation of quality management systems and transfusion based on international blood banking standards," Kamanzi said.

"We have registered many achievements such as automation in blood component preparation, blood collection using apheresis machines that allow only donation of the needed component, hospital satisfaction in blood supply is currently at 85 per cent, there is increased accessibility due to quick delivery of blood products and components using drones.

"We also successfully hosted international conferences on blood transfusion such as the AFSBT conference held in Rwanda in June 2016."

Dr Diane Gashumba, the minister for health, said the accreditation could not be achieved without joint efforts of the ministry and partners in health.

She expressed gratitude to, among other partners, the American Association of Blood Banks, Global fund, and Red Cross.

"This accreditation means a lot to the Rwandans as it significantly testifies to the reliable and safe blood supply in respect with provision of quality healthcare to all Rwandans. Blood transfusion is a life-saving medical intervention that has greatly contributed to Rwanda's achievements in improving maternal health, combating HIV, malaria and other major diseases," she said.

Dr Gashumba also thanked blood donors at large and especially the Rwanda National Police and Rwanda Defence Forces personnel as some of the agencies that are devoted to blood donation in the country.

NCBT has seen an upsurge of blood collections from 22,970 units collected in 2000 tripling to 61,109 in 2016.