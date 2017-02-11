11 February 2017

Nigeria: Mom of Edo Triplets Begs Runaway Husband to Return

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Mrs. Queen Udekwe, whose husband Mathew abandoned after she gave birth to a set of triplets, has appealed to her husband to come back home so that they can take care of their children together.

Queen, who said she only had primary school education, hails from Ogwa community in Esan West local government of Edo State while her husband is from Omunupa community in Enugu State. She told our reporter that they have been married for six years and had a set of twins before the arrival of the triplets.

"I gave birth to the triplets on April 26, 2016 and since then I have not set my eyes on my husband. It has been extremely difficult for me to take care of them and the twins. We've been living at the mercy of my brothers and sisters who have been supporting me since then."

"I don't want my children to die of starvation. I am calling on Nigerians to come to my aid so that my children will not die. I am also calling on Edo sSate government to come to my aid."

Queen, who told Daily Trust that she never believed that her man could betray her in her most vulnerable period in life, took his words for a joke initially.

"When I went for scan, I was told that I would give birth to triplets. When I told my husband about it, he told me that he would not be around to take care of them when they are eventually born. I thought he was joking, but when I called to inform him that I have given birth to triplets - two boys and a girl, he only said 'thank God' and absconded," she said.

"When my husband failed to come back home, I went to his stepmother because he has lost his parents but things are also difficult for her so I had to come back to my siblings who have been taking care of me and the babies since then."

Mrs. Udekwe said she is a local food vendor while her husband is a commercial tricycle operator. "Since I gave birth to the triplets, I've not been able to hawk food any more. When the situation becomes too difficult, I take them round some markets in Benin to beg for money."

"I am appealing to my husband (wherever he is) to come back so that we can take care of our children together. I want God to protect him because I know that if he had the money he wouldn't have absconded," she said.

