11 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Madonsela Commits to Paying for Damaged State Vehicle Her Son Crashed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela says she will pay for the state vehicle damaged in an accident while being driven by her son, her foundation said on Friday.

Apologising to South Africans and the government for the regrettable incident, Madonsela said her decision to pay was informed by her "moral compass and ethical considerations."

In a letter sent to Mkhwebane, dated February 10, Madonsela also withdrew her objection for being charged for VIP protection services during the off duty period determined by the police VIP unit to end on November 30, last year.

She has also expressed her gratitude for statements issued by the Auditor General confirming her long standing assertion that the vehicle repair matter was the subject of an audit query.

Madonsela remained convinced that the law was on her side regarding both the merits of the case and administrative justice implications of the Public Protector process.

She admitted that she could have handled the matter better.

"Our moral compass is compromised when we forget that we are not echoes of those that are against us or appear to be so. Those of us who believe in a better world must be the first to do what we believe is right or needs to be done to achieve such a world," she said.

Madonsela hopes this will settle the matter and allow her to continue with her new chapter.

South Africa

Trevor Noah Wins Big At U.S. Awards

South African comedian Trevor Noah bagged two awards at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards on Friday night. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.