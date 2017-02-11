Ethiopia: Govt's Unreserved Efforts in Somalia Bearing Fruits

"Africa provides the majority of United Nations peacekeepers around the world... [countries in Africa] are also among the world's largest and most generous hosts of refugees amid border closures in most developed countries of the world."

So remarked United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the recent African Union 28th Heads of State and Government Summit held here.

The remark clearly depicts the role Ethiopia has been playing in ensuring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and even beyond.

Among the achievements of the country's peacekeeping efforts, the democratic power transition from former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to president Mohamed Abdullahi is a case in point.

Ethiopians are not only sacrificing treasures to see a peaceful and prosperous Somalia, its troops are falling to witness the nation rising from ashes.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected President of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the election held Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Mogadishu.

Mr. Mohamed obtained 184 votes, compared with 97 for the outgoing president, Hassan Mohamud, who accepted defeat and conceded the election, avoiding a third and final vote.

Former president said: "History was made, we have taken this path to democracy, and now I want to congratulate Mohamed Abdullahi 'Farmajo.'"

After taking the oath of office, President Mohamed Abdullahi said: "This victory represents the interest of the Somali people.

This victory belongs to Somali people, and this is the beginning of the era of the unity, the democracy of Somalia and the beginning of the fight against corruption."

In connection with the election, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn congratulated Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and reaffirmed readiness to further consolidate Ethio-Somali relations. "...President Mohamed's election would further strengthen the longstanding friendly relations and the strategic partnership."

The Premier also commended the peaceful election showcased Somalia's outgoing president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's commitment for a fair and credible election and a strength in the country's democratic system.

Ethiopia continues the all round support for the people and government of Somalia in their quest to build a peaceful and prosperous country.

President Mohamed Abdullahi is from the Marehan/Darod clan and grew up in Mogadishu. He was a highly popular Prime Minister 2010-2011 under President Sheikh Sharif and returned to Somalia last year from the United States to campaign for the presidency, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.