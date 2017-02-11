10 February 2017

Kenya: Key Dates Ahead of August General Election

By Judie Kaberia

Nairobi — All political parties planning to take part in the August 8 General Election are required to furnish the commission with names of candidates for party primaries between March 26 and April 5.

The parties will also be required to hold their party primaries between April 13 and April 26 according to timelines released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday.

IEBC will be required to approve political party symbols and independent candidates' symbols between May 8 and May 9.

The timetable further indicates that nominations for the presidential and senatorial elections will be conducted between May 28 and May 29.

The commission also directed that nominations for gubernatorial and National Assembly elections will take place between June 1 and June 2.

Between June 10 and June 17, names of all nominated candidates will be published as required by electoral laws.

