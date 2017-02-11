South Africa: Parliamentary Security Receiving Counselling After SONA

Eight parliamentary protection services officials are receiving counselling and medical help following the violent eviction of EFF MPs during the SONA on Thursday night.

They were punched and beaten with the EFF's hard hats and bricks, Parliament's spokesperson Manelisi Wolela said on Friday.

National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise had asked secretary to Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, to investigate.

He is expected to table a report early next week.

Wolela said claims that the security officials instigated the violence were baseless.

"Evidence shown on national television clearly indicates that these officials were brutally assaulted when they were merely doing their work of removing some Members of Parliament, as instructed by the presiding officers. They have done their job successfully, in spite of the difficult conditions created by some of the MPs."

He denied EFF leader Julius Malema's claims that the officials used cable ties or injections to subdue the party's MPs.