Photo: Julius Sello Malema/Twitter

Parliament security throwing EFF leader Malema out.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said security in Parliament "squeezed his balls" during the tussle to forcibly remove him from President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Malema posted a photo of security guards, dressed in white shirts, holding him.

"The bastard is squeezing my balls yeses, they always go for my balls this white shirts [sic]," the caption of the tweet reads.

"They do this all the time, hai. No retreat fighters," Malema says.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete ordered security to remove the EFF after they repeatedly interrupted Zuma when he tried to start reading his speech. Shortly after, Democratic Alliance MPs walked out of the House.

People on social media offered support to the former African National Congress Youth League leader.

"We need to get you a ball box and into some defence training," Fire-Starter (@RyanPaulJames89) said.

"I'm sure they had their hands full," Cheslin Engel ‏(@the_dstrbd_one) said.

Mngadi (‏@makaPoky ) said it was a "ballsy situation".