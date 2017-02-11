Kenya: Six Feared Dead in Meru Multiple-Car Crash

At least six people died Friday evening in a crash involving a lorry and four cars on the Maua- Garbatulla road in Meru County.

Several other people were injured and taken to Maua Methodist Hospital in the 4pm incident.

The crash happened after the driver of a lorry, that was heading to Garbatulla from Maua lost control after it developed mechanical problems.

The lorry hit the four cars that were parked by the roadside.

The lorry was ferrying passengers and most of the injured were in it.

Garbattula Deputy County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto said the lorry ferries passengers and and goods every Friday.

