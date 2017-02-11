11 February 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Angola: President Orders Stadium Stampede Probe

By Arnaldo Vieira in Luanda

Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an immediate inquiry into a stadium stampede that left at least 17 people dead in Uige Province.

President dos Santos, in his message of condolence to the nation, said he was deeply saddened by the national tragedy.

He instructed the local authorities to immediately open an inquiry into the incident.

Forced their way

At least 17 people died and 100 others were injured when hundreds of football fans forced their way into the stadium hosting the match between Santa Rita and Recreativo do Libolo.

Uíge Province is located some 243km northwest of the capital Luanda.

The match marked the beginning of the local league's new season.

Dead and wounded

Eyewitnesses said the number of the dead and the wounded was likely to rise.

"The vast majority of dead and wounded were children," VOA Radio quoted an eyewitnesses as saying.

VOA Radio said only two police officers were on site at the time of the tragedy.

