Kenya: Mandera County Increases Food Delivery to Tackle Hunger

The government of Mandera announced that the number of water bowsers and food deliveries will be increased to mitigate the effects of the drought.

Governor Ali Roba said the interventions will lower the chances of locals and livestock dying, as the drought problem persists.

Mr Roba said bowsers will be increased from 14 to 25 to supply water to residents.

The mass delivery of relief food in all the six sub counties will start next week.

"We will start by giving food to the most vulnerable to support livelihoods and cushion them against the impact of drought," he said on Friday.

The governor said his administration is partnering with the ministry of Agriculture to start fodder distribution to pastoralists.

Close to 35,000 bales will be handed out.

"The malnourished livestock will also be vaccinated against diseases," he added.

Also, the county boss said all boreholes will be repaired and equipped to provide locals and their animals with water.

However, he cited the regular migration of the group as a major challenge in delivering water and fodder.

Governor Roba appealed to well-wishers to help promote the survival of the residents facing starvation.