11 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Drops Seven Places in FIFA Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda has continued to drop on the FIFA ranking with the Amavubi slipping seven places from 93rd to 100th position, according to the latest ranking released last Thursday.

In Africa, Rwanda remains 27th with 368 points. In East Africa, having participated in this year's Africa Cup of Nations Championship in Gabon, Uganda remains top at 75th in the world and 16th on the continent.

Kenya follows in the 87th, Rwanda 100th, Ethiopia (103rd), Burundi (139th), Tanzania (158th) and South Sudan (169th).

Africa Cup of Nations winners Cameroon have risen 29 places to sit in 33rd. The Indomitable Lions moved from 12th to third in Africa behind top-ranked side Egypt, who they beat 2-1 in Sunday's Nations Cup final.

Egypt occupy the summit for the first time in over six years, and now sit 25th in the world - up from 37th. Nations Cup quarter-finalists Senegal, the top African side last month, are second in Africa and 31st overall.

Argentina have replaced Belgium as the top-rated side in the world, while Germany have dropped down to fifth.

Colombia are the biggest movers in the top 10, up four places into fourth, and England have dropped down to 10th after a recent victory over Germany and a loss to the Netherlands.

Rwanda

Blood Transfusion Centre Receives Top Quality Accreditation

The National Centre for Blood Transfusion, a division of Rwanda Biomedical Centre, has received Level Three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.