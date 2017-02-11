Rwanda has continued to drop on the FIFA ranking with the Amavubi slipping seven places from 93rd to 100th position, according to the latest ranking released last Thursday.

In Africa, Rwanda remains 27th with 368 points. In East Africa, having participated in this year's Africa Cup of Nations Championship in Gabon, Uganda remains top at 75th in the world and 16th on the continent.

Kenya follows in the 87th, Rwanda 100th, Ethiopia (103rd), Burundi (139th), Tanzania (158th) and South Sudan (169th).

Africa Cup of Nations winners Cameroon have risen 29 places to sit in 33rd. The Indomitable Lions moved from 12th to third in Africa behind top-ranked side Egypt, who they beat 2-1 in Sunday's Nations Cup final.

Egypt occupy the summit for the first time in over six years, and now sit 25th in the world - up from 37th. Nations Cup quarter-finalists Senegal, the top African side last month, are second in Africa and 31st overall.

Argentina have replaced Belgium as the top-rated side in the world, while Germany have dropped down to fifth.

Colombia are the biggest movers in the top 10, up four places into fourth, and England have dropped down to 10th after a recent victory over Germany and a loss to the Netherlands.