Angola: President of Republic Shocked By Uige Incident

Luanda — Angolan head of State José Eduardo dos Santos expressed deep dismay over the death of 17 people as a result of the tragedy occurred on Friday at the "4 de Janeiro" Football Stadium in the capital of the northern Uige province.

José Eduardo dos Santos expressed his solidarity with the families of the victims, having recommended the Provincial Government to provide all necessary support to the wounded.

The president ordered the concerned officials to open an enquiry into the cause of this serious incident.