Al Shabaab has announced it released 173 prisoners from secret jails in Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia over the past 48 hours.

The released inmates were accused of cutting trees in Leego area in the region for charcoal, according to a statement from Al shabaab that was posted on pro-militants media outlets.

Two more other prisoners are reported to be remained in the jail, whom Al shabaab accused of funding the cutting of the trees for charcoal. They are waiting to stand Al shabaab trail.

Al shabaab banned cutting trees for charcoal in its all stronghold areas in south and central Somalia, and threatened the charcoal traders with harsh retribution.