11 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmajo Urges Aid Agencies to Relocate to Mogadishu

President-elect Mohamed Abdullah Farmajo has called on the international aid agencies based in Nairobi to relocate to Mogadishu, and response to the drought crises in the country.

The newly elected President of Somalia wants the offices of the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies to be moved from Nairobi to Mogadishu as soon as possible.

For many years, the aid agencies that support the Somalia have their offices and staff in neighboring Kenya because of the volatile security situation in the horn of Africa country.

The president's call comes as Somalia is witnessing a biting drought striking many parts of the country, due to dryness of the rivers and lack of sufficient rains in the past two seasons.

