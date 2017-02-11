Somalia: South Africa Pledges to Work Together With Farmajo

President Jacob Zuma has pledged to work together with the newly elected president of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has said in a statement.

Zuma said this while congratulating Farmajo on his election as president of Somalia, following elections held on Wednesday.

The president "commended all other candidates who immediately accepted the results, thus showing commitment to democratic principles amid attacks by destabilising forces during the weeks preceding the elections".

He also congratulated the people of Somalia for conducting a credible and fair election.

Zuma pledged to work together with Farmajo "to enhance the bilateral relations between South Africa and Somalia".