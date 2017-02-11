Burundi Dialogue Facilitator's office has announced the resumption of the dialogue from 16 to 18 February in Arusha. Eight points are on the agenda.

"Everyone is invited to participate in this dialogue so that we can find solutions to our problems but through an inclusive dialogue", says Willy Nyamitwe, senior advisor in charge of Information and communication at the presidency.

He says that the attendees will include politicians, civil society organizations, political parties and journalists.

The office in the Burundi dialogue Facilitator chaired by the former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa said on 5 February that the next round of talks was due in Arusha, Tanzania from 16 to 18 February and is expected "to focus on substantial issues which will, in the end, form an agreement." Eight points are on the agenda to be discussed.

Jérèmie Minani, spokesperson of the National Council for the Restoration of the Arusha Agreement and the State of Law (CNARED) says the Facilitator in the Inter-Burundian Government doesn't even understand the Burundian crisis.

He raises some questions. "How does he want to find a solution to the Burundi crisis by ignoring the third Nkurunziza term that is the cause of this crisis?" "How does he want to find a solution to the question of insecurity when those who have an influence on the armed groups are not invited to these dialogue sessions?" "How does he want to resolve the crisis of the 3rd term while ignoring those who challenge this term "the CNARED and the civil society organizations".

CNARED maintains that the Facilitator in the Inter-Burundian dialogue, William Benjamin Mkapa, is not fit for the task. CNARED will not participate in the dialogue mediated by the former Tanzanian president, William Mkapa. "He has already showed his partiality towards the Burundi Government. He must be replaced or his team must be strengthened", Minani says.

A delegation from the National Council for the restoration of the Arusha Agreement and State of Law-CNARED is now in consultation with the Uganda president, Yoweri Museveni, the mediator appointed by the EAC Heads of State to chair the inter-Burundian dialogue.

Willy Nyamitwe says the Government of Burundi supports the inter-Burundi dialogue process wherever it will take place. "The government will continue to engage in dialogue as it has done internally until now", he says.

The Burundi crisis broke out in in 26 April 2015, when the Burundi president, Pierre announced, he would run for the 2015 presidential election. The opposition and the civil society accused him of violating the Burundi Constitution and the Arusha Peace Agreement by running for a third controversial and unconstitutional term.