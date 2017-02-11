Rwanda: Fashion Gala to Promote Locally Made Products

Over the years, the local fashion industry has steadily evolved. More Rwandan designers continue to take part in international fashion shows to promote brands produced in Rwanda.

To celebrate this progress, Business Mag, a Rwandan monthly publication, is a organising a fashion gala under the theme 'Kitenge Dress Code Dinner' on February 18, at Kigali Car Free Zone.

Aimable Ngendahayo, one of the event organisers, said the platform seeks to give aspiring fashion designers, particularly kitenge fabric makers, models, and all young people in the creative sector, a platform to promote locally made products and expose their talents.

"We want to promote not only Kitenge but also Made in Rwanda products in general to make people more proud of locally- made products. It would be a motivation if people buy products made in Rwanda and by Rwandan designers," he noted.

The event also aims at promoting the consumption of locally-made products, especially from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

"We want people to come and enjoy the beauty of our country, and to buy the local products," he added.

The event will include a fashion show, dinner and an exhibition where designers will showcase different products made out of Kitenge like prints, bags, shoes, bedcovers, bed sheets and chairs, among others.

During the event, local designers will have an opportunity to showcase their fashion products specifically made out of Kitenge prints with help from a number of fashion models who will be entertaining the audience on the catwalk.

The dress code for the participants will be Kitenge and tickets to the show will be available at the venue.