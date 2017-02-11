Federal Government has alerted Nigerians to the plan by Muslim Brotherhood, a Boko Haram affiliate, situated in Kogi State, to acquire bomb-making chemicals and high-calibre weapons to perpetrate acts of terror, including attacks on banks, arms depots and prisons.

It also said intelligence monitoring has shown that the cell is making frantic efforts to advance its IED-making capability through the acquisition of such chemicals as Sodium Azide (for producing improvised detonators), Potassium Chlorate (alternative to ammonium nitrate used for producing IEDs) and Aluminium Powder (a fuel source for amplifying explosions).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Friday in a statement issues to news men in Abuja.

Alhaji Mohammed further said intelligence revealed that the group is making

serious efforts to acquire sophisticated arms, including shoulder-fired rocket launchers.

He therefore appealed to Nigerians to be vigilant and to report any suspicious persons or movements to the appropriate authorities.

'One Usman, an IED apprentice, left the cell some time back to join Islamic State in Libya. The new desire to acquire IED precursor chemicals could suggest that Usman or other persons may have returned from Libya and have acquired IED-making skills intended to increase the activities of the group,' he said.

'Further intelligence monitoring has revealed that members of the Muslim Brotherhood are planning to forcefully free their members who are in detention in Kogi, Abuja and Kaduna,. including one Bilyaminu, an IED expert for the group who is now at Kuje prison,' he said.