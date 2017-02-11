Nigeria: Kenyan Duo Win 2017 Lagos City Marathon

The dominance of Kenyan athletes in long distant races was yet again replicated in Lagos on Saturday as the athletes from the East African country claimed the top prizes in the men's and women's races at the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Abraham Kiptum who won the maiden edition of the Lagos Marathon successfully defended his title and he did it in style this time, winning with a faster time of 2hrs 15mins 23secs.

His compatriot, Roda Jepkorir Tanui, won the women's race as she dethroned Ethiopia's Halima Kayo who won the 2016 edition.

Kiptum, after winning the tortuous 42.5km race said he was very elated at defending his title even as he promised to use his 50,000USD prize money to help indigent athletes in his home country.

"Yes, it was another tough race but I am happy I won and also with a better time compared to last year, I hope to this money to help the poor athletes in my country" the Lagos Marathon champion stated.

For the Nigeria cadre, there were new champions as Ilya Pam Nwanta won for men while Olude Fadekemi won in women's category.

The development meant that Sharubutu Philibus and Olamide Oluwaseun who won the Nigeria cadre last year have been dethroned.

The new Nigeria champions have a N1 million prize money for themselves.

The Lagos Marathon race hosts over 50,000 local and international athletes from 27 countries, including Nigeria, participated in the race.

It also featured around 64 elite athletes from 26 countries, 30 special athletes and 102 runners from Nigeria.

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, representatives of the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, were among the dignitaries that were at the finish line in Saturday's race.