12 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Morocco: Buteera to Undergo Knee Surgery in Morocco

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

APR and Amavubi midfielder Andrew Buteera is scheduled to go under surgery on his knee on February 18 in Morocco and expected back home on March 7, according to the local football body, Ferwafa.

The arrangement for Buteera to undergo medical treatment in the North African state is part of the existing partnership between the Rwandan and Moroccan FAs. Buteera injured his right knee last December during the first round of the national football league.

Last month, two young national team footballers Onesme Twizerimana (APR FC) and Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports) underwent successful knee surgeries in Morocco. They have since recovered and close to playing regular football with their respective clubs.

In October last year, Djamal Mwiseneza (APR FC) and Evode Ngabotsinze underwent surgery while in November, another APR forward Blaise Itangishaka underwent a successful knee surgery at the time when Amavubi U20 featured in the first Morocco partner states football tournament.

FERWAFA and Morocco Football Federation have an existing partnership since 2015 aimed at boosting technical development specifically in areas of medical assistance, infrastructure and nations team training camps.

Rwanda

New Measures to Meet Housing Needs Unveiled

The government has come up with new measures to meet housing needs in the country, Didier Sagashya, Director General of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.