Rwanda/Morocco: Buteera to Undergo Knee Surgery in Morocco

APR and Amavubi midfielder Andrew Buteera is scheduled to go under surgery on his knee on February 18 in Morocco and expected back home on March 7, according to the local football body, Ferwafa.

The arrangement for Buteera to undergo medical treatment in the North African state is part of the existing partnership between the Rwandan and Moroccan FAs. Buteera injured his right knee last December during the first round of the national football league.

Last month, two young national team footballers Onesme Twizerimana (APR FC) and Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports) underwent successful knee surgeries in Morocco. They have since recovered and close to playing regular football with their respective clubs.

In October last year, Djamal Mwiseneza (APR FC) and Evode Ngabotsinze underwent surgery while in November, another APR forward Blaise Itangishaka underwent a successful knee surgery at the time when Amavubi U20 featured in the first Morocco partner states football tournament.

FERWAFA and Morocco Football Federation have an existing partnership since 2015 aimed at boosting technical development specifically in areas of medical assistance, infrastructure and nations team training camps.