Rwanda: Govt to Set Up Anti-Cyber Crime Centre

The Minister for Youth and ICT (MYICT), Jean Philbert Nsengimana says government has tabled a bill in parliament to create a National Anti-cybercrimes centre to reinforce cyber security in the country.

It follows reports that some institutions have suffered financial losses due to the growing number of cyber attacks.

"We are doing various things to fight cyber crimes and one of those is that a special Anti-cyber-crimes centre will be set up. Once the centre is set up, it will be leading the planning implementation, will set up infrastructure and technology that will fight cyber-crimes," he said.

He said the center would also be able to monitor collaboration with other countries seeing that cybercrimes are cross-border crimes and will be building capacity to have Anti-cybercrimes experts.

The collaboration in combating the hackers is needed because many countries are facing threats from cybercrimes and it is already affecting some businesses, he noted.

Experts warn that cybercrimes are on the rise due to low awareness of threats among local businesses as well as a lack of investment in cyber security in Africa, according to a report released by IT security firm, Serianu, last month. 'Africa Cyber Security Report was compiled in conjunction with United States International University-Africa's Centre for Informatics Research and Innovation.

It says Cybercrime is a rising menace in Africa and that African countries lost at least $2 billion in cyber-attacks in 2016.

In East Africa, Kenya recorded the highest losses of $171 million due to cyber criminals. Tanzania lost $85 million while Ugandan companies lost $35 million.

It indicates that 93% of surveyed African companies acknowledge that cybercrime is affecting their organisations yet expenditure on cyber security remains low while 96% of cyber security incidents are not reported as companies opt to protect their reputations.

Nsengimana told Sunday Times that Rwanda is also not safe from such cyber-attacks, the fact that an awaited centre will reinforce cyber security for not only Rwanda but also other countries.

"Cyber-attacks are always coming and they are cross-border crimes and mainly target the financial sector while others target to steal secrets from institutions and individuals. We are happy that Rwanda is doing everything to prevent the attacks before they affect institutions," Nsengimana said.

Rwanda last year sent a delegation to Spain to investigate a case where $516,000 was stolen from Rwanda Education Board through cyber-attacks.

The money was meant for tuition fees for 14 Rwandan students in Nigeria. National Bank of Rwanda sent the money to account that had been provided by the university but the money was diverted to another account in Spain.

Last year Nsengimana revealed that Rwanda faced over 1,000 cyber-attacks every day although most of them are blocked before they affect any institution, companies or individuals.

In 2015, BNR also announced that cyber attackers tried 23 million times to steal money but because of the protection in place, they did not succeed.