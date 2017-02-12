12 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Govt to Set Up Anti-Cyber Crime Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michel Nkurunziza

The Minister for Youth and ICT (MYICT), Jean Philbert Nsengimana says government has tabled a bill in parliament to create a National Anti-cybercrimes centre to reinforce cyber security in the country.

It follows reports that some institutions have suffered financial losses due to the growing number of cyber attacks.

"We are doing various things to fight cyber crimes and one of those is that a special Anti-cyber-crimes centre will be set up. Once the centre is set up, it will be leading the planning implementation, will set up infrastructure and technology that will fight cyber-crimes," he said.

He said the center would also be able to monitor collaboration with other countries seeing that cybercrimes are cross-border crimes and will be building capacity to have Anti-cybercrimes experts.

The collaboration in combating the hackers is needed because many countries are facing threats from cybercrimes and it is already affecting some businesses, he noted.

Experts warn that cybercrimes are on the rise due to low awareness of threats among local businesses as well as a lack of investment in cyber security in Africa, according to a report released by IT security firm, Serianu, last month. 'Africa Cyber Security Report was compiled in conjunction with United States International University-Africa's Centre for Informatics Research and Innovation.

It says Cybercrime is a rising menace in Africa and that African countries lost at least $2 billion in cyber-attacks in 2016.

In East Africa, Kenya recorded the highest losses of $171 million due to cyber criminals. Tanzania lost $85 million while Ugandan companies lost $35 million.

It indicates that 93% of surveyed African companies acknowledge that cybercrime is affecting their organisations yet expenditure on cyber security remains low while 96% of cyber security incidents are not reported as companies opt to protect their reputations.

Nsengimana told Sunday Times that Rwanda is also not safe from such cyber-attacks, the fact that an awaited centre will reinforce cyber security for not only Rwanda but also other countries.

"Cyber-attacks are always coming and they are cross-border crimes and mainly target the financial sector while others target to steal secrets from institutions and individuals. We are happy that Rwanda is doing everything to prevent the attacks before they affect institutions," Nsengimana said.

Rwanda last year sent a delegation to Spain to investigate a case where $516,000 was stolen from Rwanda Education Board through cyber-attacks.

The money was meant for tuition fees for 14 Rwandan students in Nigeria. National Bank of Rwanda sent the money to account that had been provided by the university but the money was diverted to another account in Spain.

Last year Nsengimana revealed that Rwanda faced over 1,000 cyber-attacks every day although most of them are blocked before they affect any institution, companies or individuals.

In 2015, BNR also announced that cyber attackers tried 23 million times to steal money but because of the protection in place, they did not succeed.

Rwanda

New Measures to Meet Housing Needs Unveiled

The government has come up with new measures to meet housing needs in the country, Didier Sagashya, Director General of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.