Yet another political party, Economic Reform Assembly (ERA), was unveiled at the Bulawayo Press Club on Friday with the leadership declaring its intention to participate in the forthcoming Mwenezi East by- elections.

Interim organizing secretary, Professor Tineyi Wande, said his party had already started identifying a suitable candidate for the constituency which fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF legislator, Joshua Moyo.

"Currently, we are in the process of identifying a candidate who is going to represent us in the by-election. We have done our homework and we are confident that our party will be victorious," said Wande.

Wande said the party's main focus will be the resuscitation of the economy.

He said, "Our main thrust is to create a sustainable economic well-being and quality of life for all Zimbabweans. As ERA, we believe political ideology does not benefit anyone at all. It's sad that Zimbabwe is one of the richest countries in the world but our people continue to suffer."

Wande further said his party is committed to the resuscitation of the health delivery system as well as the improvement of education.

"We are also committed to the creation of a non-racist, non-tribal nation with no tolerance of any form of discrimination. We also want to develop agriculture, industrial and mining sectors in order to enhance productivity levels and reduce unemployment among Zimbabweans," he said.

Led by South Africa based, Amos Dangwa, the party will be headquartered in Bulawayo.

As the country gears towards next year's elections, political parties continue to mushroom. Currently, Zimbabwe has got more than 20 political parties.

Recently, another party, Zimbabwe partnership for Prosperity, was launched in Bulawayo and by South African-based Zimbabweans. The party said it was going to "inherit" the Gukurahundi genocide crimes of President Robert Mugabe's government.