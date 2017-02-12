Tanzania: New Envoys Get Stations

President John Magufuli has assigned working stations to three envoys who were appointed recently.

A statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said that the envoys who have been assigned working stations are Mr Joseph Sokoine who will represent Tanzania in Belgium, Omar Yussuf Mzee in Algeria and Ms Grace Mgavano is replacing Dr Ladis Komba in Uganda, who has retired.

Mr Sokoine is taking over from Ambassador Deodorus Kamala who is currently a Member of Parliament. Before his appointment Sokoine was the Director, Department of Europe and Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The statement said that Ambassador Mzee also held various positions in government, Mainland and Zanzibar. He also served as Finance Minister in Zanzibar during the leadership of President Ali Mohammed Shein.

For her part, Ambassador Mgavano was serving as senior officer in President's Office, State House. All new envoys who have been assigned working stations will be sworn in today at State House. Last month, six out of 15 recently-appointed envoys were assigned to their working stations, with two of them posted to new embassies in Qatar and Turkey.

The two new embassies were part of six new embassies that the government planned to inaugurate soon to extend its diplomatic presence in countries where there was no representation. The other four-newly established embassies would be in Algiers (Algeria), Tel Aviv (Israel), Seoul (South Korea) and Khartoum (Sudan).

The ambassadors who were assigned to their stations last month were as Mr Mbelwa Brighton Kairuki (Beijing, China), Mr George Kahema (Rome, Italy), Emmanuel Nchimbi (Brasilia, Brazil), Fatma Rajab (Doha, Qatar), Professor Elizabeth Kiondo (Ankara, Turkey) and Dr James Msekela (Geneva, United Nations).