12 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Returns From Saudi, Urges Prayers

By Isiaka Wakili, Muideen Olaniyi and Ismail Mudashir

The wife of the president, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has called on Nigerians not to relent in prayers and good deeds.

Mrs. Buhari made the call yesterday on her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia where she had performed lesser hajj.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, in a statement, said Mrs. Buhari prayed for peaceful coexistence of Nigeria, the nation's leaders and the citizenry.

She thanked all Nigerians for supporting her husband's administration, asking them to sustain the tempo.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general," she said.

