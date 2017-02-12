Nigeria: Bribery - As the Fate of 23 INEC Officials Hangs in the Balance

The Conference Hall at the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the Force Headquarters located at the Louis Edet House, Abuja bore the trappings of a banking hall on Tuesday December 7, 2017 as heaps of Naira notes were on display when the panel that investigated activities surrounding the controversial December 10, 2016 parliamentary rerun elections in Rivers State submitted its report.

The panel, which was constituted by the police high command, submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police which alleged that N111 million "bribe money" was recovered from 23 INEC officials that participated in the elections.

The 15-man panel, headed by DCP Damien Okoro, comprised the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) with investigative, forensic and technical experts. The panel was mandated to conduct a thorough investigation into the role of security agents before, during and after the election; examine the role of any police officer or security agent whose actions or activities individually or collectively were detrimental to the good conduct of the elections; conduct a forensic analysis on the audio report released concerning bribery allegations as it concerns the election; examine any other matter that is relevant to the conduct of the elections, and make recommendations and implementation strategies to guide future elections.

Following the constitution of the panel, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike later approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court seeking for an order to stop the probe. In the ex-parte motion by his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome( SAN), Wike prayed the court to "restrain the defendants or their agents from enforcing or executing matters contained in a letter the IGP wrote to Wike on December 20, 2016 on the probe."

The recovered loot displayed, according to the Police panel report, was part of a whooping sum of N360 million allegedly spent by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to bribe INEC staff during the December 10 re-run legislative election.

Chairman of the panel, Damian Okoro, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, while presenting the report said that three senior electoral officers collected N20 million each out of the N360 million given to them by Governor Wike, while the remaining officers received N15 million each.

Although he declined to mention their names, Okoro, said the trio were the team leaders who collected the bribe money from the Governor and shared with their colleagues on electoral duty in Rivers State.

Expectedly, the findings of the panel and a police report have not only generated mixed reactions, it also raised curiosity among Nigerians as to the fate of those indicted therein, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing fight against corruption. This is even as the panel chairman hinted that its findings would be forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation, adding that the necessary action would be taken.

In a swift reaction, the Rivers State government denied the allegation and challenged the Nigerian Police to show proof that Governor Nyesom Wike financially induced any INEC official.

The State Commissioner of Information, Dr. Tam George in reaction to police allegation said the state government considered the allegations by the police that Wike induced INEC officials with sums of N360m as "shameful, defamatory and reckless in the extreme."

"The attention of Rivers State government has been drawn to the melodramatic images of heaps of cash circulated in the media by the s- called police panel of inquiry into the rerun elections in Rivers State. Rivers State government challenge the police to show proof that Governor Wike financially induced any INEC official," he said.

He challenged the police to move quickly to "prosecute and imprison the so called electoral officers on the bases of this dubious investigation we strongly believe that the police is part of a bitter, politically driven smear campaign launched by the federal government."

On its part, INEC said the commission was yet to be officially briefed on the report but said the law would be allowed to take its course on the matter.

INEC's director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, reportedly said the commission had not been briefed on the report, a position that was corroborated by the chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi who told Daily Trust on Sunday that the commission would allow the law to take its course on any of its staff members indicted in the alleged bribe.

Describing the police panel's report as a welcome development that would help INEC sanitize its house of bad eggs, Oyekanmi said: When they (police) were submitting their report they did not inform INEC. But if those mentioned are eventually convicted, necessary action will be taken. If they are not convicted, we will examine if they have committed any administrative breach. If they have committed any administrative breach we will deal with that administratively, while the police will deal with the criminal aspect of it."

INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu had earlier pledged to support the police panel in carrying out its assignment, saying the commission on its own had also set up an administrative review panel to look into what transpired during the Rivers rerun "so that where our staff are found to be culpable we will deal with the situation."

Yakubu who played host to the police panel, who visited him earlier in January, said: " On our own in this commission, we have set up an administrative review panel to look into what transpired in Rivers so that where our staff are found to be culpable we deal with the situation."

Sequel to the constitution of the police panel by the IGP the 23 INEC officials were arrested for their roles in the Rivers State rerun elections even as the Panel had reportedly asked INEC Chairman Pof. Yakubu to release the agency's administrative secretaries in Anambra and Plateau states for interrogation.

In two letters to Prof. Yakubu, the police panel had informed INEC of the arrests of the 23 officials and indicated that "further development would be communicated to the INEC chairman."

'We will plug loopholes before 2019'

Against the backdrop of preparations that had been put in place to ensure the success of the December 10 parliamentary rerun elections in Rivers State, some pundits have also raised questions over the implication of the panel's report on the image of INEC, especially ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, however, said there was no cause for alarm as, according to him, the report does not negatively affect the image of the electoral umpire.

"In every organization, there is the tendency for bad eggs. INEC has a total of 880 offices nationwide with a staff strength of 16, 000. Therefore, you cannot vouch for the moral uprightness of everybody", Oyekanmi said, adding that the commission would plug all loopholes and put in place stiffer measures to make corruption difficult for staff.

He said the chairman of the commission, Professor Yakubu, was passionate about integrity hence additional measures, including more screening, would be considered before engaging people to sensitive roles in INEC.