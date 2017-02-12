Kenya: Women Agency Backs President Kenyatta for Second Term

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation leaders have vowed to mobilise members to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid.

Chairperson Rahab Mwikali urged the four million members to back President Kenyatta insisting that women have gained from his administration.

Speaking during a press conference at NewPalm Tree Hotel in Mombasa, Ms Mwikali said Mr Kenyatta has empowered women economically - hence deserves another chance.

"Maendeleo ya Wanawake is calling upon its members and other women in the country to re-elect President Kenyatta because of the gains we have achieved in his years in office. We had a lot of insecurity but we are safe now," she said.

Ms Mwikali mentioned some of the government's achievements: construction of the standard gauge railway and distribution of clinics under the Beyond Zero initiative.

"Surely...he has done a lot of transformation. He deserves a second term to enable him transform the country," she added.

Ms Mwikali also urged women to register as voters.

On her part the agency's Mombasa branch chair Afya Rama said double registration is a threat to democracy.