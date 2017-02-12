Nigeria: Expectations High on Buhari's Return

Expectations were high in Abuja, yesterday, ahead of the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London, United Kingdom (UK) today.

Meanwhile, First Lady Aisha, returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia, yesterday, expressing gratitude to Nigerians for supporting and praying for her husband.

Buhari had left Nigeria on January 19 on 10-day medical vacation in London and was expected back in the country on February 6.

But at the expiration of the vacation, the President wrote the National Assembly, extending his stay indefinitely.

Speculations had been rife that the President would return this weekend barring any last minute changes. This development quickly prompted expectations on The Presidency and Abuja, the federal capital, yesterday.

Sunday Vanguard's request for confirmation of the President's possible return, last night, from the Presidency did not yield any fruit as the State House media team seemed not to be in the know of the goings-on.

Aisha Buhari, who returned to the country, yesterday, appreciated Nigerians for supporting her husband's administration.

The wife of the President also prayed for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

She made the prayer shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Saudi Arabia where she performed the Lesser Hajj.

Aisha, who arrived at about 3:15 pm, was received by the wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, the wives of the governors of Kebbi and Kogi States, wives of the Service Chiefs as well as a former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

"I thank God for journey mercies. I pray for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deeds", she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to God for the successful trip even as she also prayed for Nigerians and her leaders.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general", she said.