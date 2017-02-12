Minister of Finance, Economic Planninbg and Development, Goodall Gondwe has told parliament on Friday the government has hired an external auditor over the 'granda corruption' K236 billion cashgate spanning the administrations of Bingu wa Mutharika and Joyce Banda.

This will put to rest suspicions that seven cabinet ministers were involved in the loot of public resources.

Gondwe said DfID, a British government arm of development will be providing the technical know how.

"We will be spending half a billion for this and I will be bringing the budget in due course during the mid-year review budget presentation," he said.

He could have not say who the external auditors would be.

This comes at a time when the Public Accounts Committee of parliament said it had completed its own probe on the matter.

Former president Bingu wa Mutharika is also accused of stashing K96 billion in foreign accounts, accusations President Peter Mutharika and his government have vehemently denied.

President Mutharika has always described any attempt to probe the massive cashgate as harassment to his family.