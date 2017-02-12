Nigeria: Fleeing Boko Haram Insurgents Torch Borno Village

Maiduguri — Suspected Boko Haram terrorists in convoy of vehicles, motorcycles laden with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) attacked Mussa village in Askira/Uba council area of Borno State, and set it ablaze in the early hours of Saturday.

Several house and palace of the community leader were also torched, while the villagers scamper for safety, by running into nearby farmlands and bushes.

Musa, which is a farming community on fringe of Sambisa Forest, had been severally attacked by the fleeing insurgents.

Confirming the incident on Saturday in Maiduguri, a military source said: "The fleeing insurgents are venting their anger on communities bordering the forest, as they have no other place to go, but to attack some of the villages, while fleeing their hideouts."

The military source could not however give casualties, besides the torching of houses, palace and shops.Yesterday's incident, is barely a day after a group of Boko Haram insurgents killed seven soldiers and injuring of 20 others in an ambush along the Ajiri-Dikwa road in Borno State.