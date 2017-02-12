12 February 2017

Sudan: South Darfur Announces 2017-2019 Development Plan

Nyala — On Wednesday, the Governor of South Darfur met with representatives of national and international aid organisations in the capital Nyala over the state's new Development Plan.

Governor Adam El Faki told representatives of national and international organisations that the plan will start mid-February. The action matrix includes seven basic axes: water, health, and education services, voluntary return of the displaced people, livelihood protection, social peace, and reconciliation.

He emphasised that the organisations operating in South Darfur should all work within the range of the action matrix,

The South Darfur Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Jamal Yousef, told the press in Nyala later on Wednesday that the meeting was attended by representatives of about 100 national and international organisations and UN agencies.

Each of them received a copy of the matrix, he said.

