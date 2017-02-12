Sudan: 'Situation in Darfur Improved' - EU Diplomat

El Fasher — The security and humanitarian situation in Darfur has significantly improved, according to the head of the EU Delegation to Sudan.

On Wednesday, in a meeting of EU ambassadors with the North Darfur government in El Fasher, EU Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond said that the EU stays committed to the projects commenced under the auspices of the Darfur Regional Authority (DRA). The mandate of the DRA ended in July last year.

Dumond mentioned in particular the Wadi El Kou water project for which a budget of one-and-a-half billion Dollar was allocated.

The EU Ambassador noted that the security and humanitarian situation in Darfur has significantly improved. He stated that the Union has many commitments in the region, of which the most important are the peace process, stability, and development issues.

The diplomats are visiting Darfur to oversee the projects supported by the EU and the humanitarian and security situation in the area.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit, Ambassador Dumond, said that the two-day visit on 8 and 9 February aims to deepen relations and cooperation with state governors, local authorities and UN missions. Visits to EU-supported programmes of the World Food Programme, Unicef and the UN Environment Programme were also scheduled.

On Thursday, the EU delegation visited El Geneina in West Darfur.