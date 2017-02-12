12 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Port Sudan - Expired Chlorine Seized, Scabies Spreading

Port Sudan — On Thursday, the Red Sea State authorities seized large amounts of expired chlorine in Port Sudan. According to medics in the eastern Sudanese capital, scabies is spreading in the city.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga from the Red Sea capital that the chlorine, used for the purification of drinking water, was found in a special environmental sanitation store at the Salabona district. The chlorine tablets and liquid were packed in cans and buckets since 2008.

The Red Sea State Water Corporation has denied using expired chlorine in its water storage tanks.

According to Hashim, the spread of cholera in the area is related to the lack of purified water.

Scabies

In the Red Sea state, medical sources announced to Radio Dabanga the registration of 38 cases of scabies at the dermatology hospital in Port Sudan over the past few days.

They attributed the wide spread of the disease among the public to the many cattle stables in the city in addition to scarcity of clean drinking water.

