12 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Dead in Horror KZN Accident

Four adults and a child were killed, and another person left in a critical condition, after a car and SUV collided on the N2 in the early hours of Sunday morning, IPSS Medical Rescue said.

"On arrival IPSS medics found that three occupants of the SUV as well as the driver and a 12-year-old child in the light motor vehicle had already succumbed to their critical injuries," said IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst.

A female passenger was found still alive and trapped in one of the vehicles. The jaws of life were used to free her from the wreckage and she was then transported to hospital.

However, on her arrival, she went into cardiac arrest, Herbst said.

"Resuscitation was started by the paramedics and the Stanger Hospital doctors and within minutes she regained a normal heart rhythm."

The woman remains in a critical condition.

 

