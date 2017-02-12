12 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Army Bases in Somalia, 2 Killed

A fierce gunfight between Somali Government troops and Al-Shabaab fighters broke out a a significant village in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region.

The gunfight erupted after heavily armed militants have launched an dawn attack on Tihsile village, which led to the death of two soldiers, including a senior military commander.

Al Shabaab said its fighters seized the area, and confiscated weapons and two military vehicles from Somali National Army (SNA) forces who were overpowered during the fighting.

Latest reports indicate that top officer identified as Mohamed Hassan who was in charge of the SNA's 6th division was killed in a remote-controlled land mine blast near Warmahan.

The resident who asked anonymity said the ambush began with roadside blast targeted the military convoy, sparking a hours-long firefight between Al-Shabaab fighters and the troops.

