Embu — A muslim cleric has been shot dead at the Embu GK Prison.

The cleric was attacked while heading for morning prayers within the prison where a warder was also wounded.

Police say the assailant who shot them has been arrested after giving himself up at the Itabua Police Station, shortly after the incident that occurred at dawn.

Police are investigating if the attacks are linked to rivalry between clerics there because the assailant had been relieved of his duties recently.