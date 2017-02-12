12 February 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Diplomat Arrested After Gun Drama on University Way

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — A US diplomat was on Sunday arrested after brandishing a gun on a civilian when he was stopped by traffic police officers on University Way.

Police said the diplomat was stopped following an earlier accident on Lusaka Road, but drew his gun causing panic.

He was immediately disarmed and taken to Central Police Station for questioning.

His identity was not immediately revealed, but police confirmed he is a US diplomat.

"He is under arrest for now undergoing interrogation to determine if he was justified to draw out his gun when he was stopped," a senior police officer told Capital FM News, "We want to establish if there is reason for him to face charges."

The diplomat's vehicle registration 29CD 701K was also detained at the Central Police station. Police said he was also being questioned over the accident on Lusaka Road.

A US embassy official said they were offering him consular assistance and will issue a statement once all the facts are established.

Kenya

Kwale Senator Responds to Treatment at Aga Khan

Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy is responding well to treatment at Aga Khan Hospital. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.