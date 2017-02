Kenya: Kwale Senator Dies at Aga Khan Hospital

Kwale Senator Juma Boy Juma has died at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kwale ODM chairman Nicholas Zani confirms.

He died at 1:30pm.

His aide Hamish Kidunga said the senator was in Mombasa Hospital for a week before being transferred to Aga Khan.

Speaking to the Nation at Arabica Café in Mombasa on Sunday morning, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo said his colleague had been ailing for the past one week.

"Senator Boy has been sick for one week and has been receiving treatment in Mombasa Hospital before being transferred to Nairobi three days ago," he said.

Senator Madzayo said Mr Juma was put under intensive care unit (ICU).