Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy is responding well to treatment at Aga Khan Hospital.

Speaking to the Nation at Arabica Café in Mombasa on Sunday, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo confirmed, saying his colleague has been ailing for the past one week.

"Senator Boy has been sick for one week and has been receiving treatment in a Mombasa hospital before being transferred to Nairobi three days ago," he said.

Senator Madzayo said Mr Juma was put under intensive care unit (ICU), but his health is improving.

The senator will miss out on the welcoming of Kenya's Ambassador to Tanzania Ali Chirau Mwakwere to ODM.

He was a member of Jubilee Party.

Mombasa Governor and ODM deputy leader Hassan Joho will receive Mr Makwere.