Senegal: Mane Powers Liverpool to Win Over Southampton

Sadio Mane powered Liverpool to an impressive 2-0 win over Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday. A brace by Sadio Mane helped the hosts climb to fourth place in the championship standings.

The Senegalese winger put the match out of Tottenham's reach within the first 20 minutes itself by scoring two goals in the space of two minutes.

His first came in the 16th minute as he latched onto Georginio Wijnaldum's pass before lifting a shot past Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Mane slammed his second goal in the 18th minute after Lloris had saved from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

Mane returned to Premier League after being on international duty for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool moved into the top four, above Manchester City, who visit Bournemouth on Monday, and Manchester United.

Tottenham remain second, but they are now level on points with Arsenal.

Seventh-place Everton were held to a 0-0 draw by Middlesbrough while Sunderland remain bottom of the table after Southampton won 4-0 win.

Second from bottom Crystal Palace lost 1-0 against Stoke City.