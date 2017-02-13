12 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Africa: Get O of Your Comfort Zone This Valentine

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Desire Mbabaali

I asked six random strangers what Valentine's Day meant to them. Four, out of these understood the day as a special one in a year, where you got to claim gifts from your lover, or have gifts claimed from you. (Especially the red artificial rose flowers) The remaining two, associated Valentine's Day with gifts... which is partly true of the day.

Sharing love, greeting cards, flowers or gifts... so why on earth do some people make it a demanding expedition? One particular friend who I really feel for as I am writing this, (but cannot also miss deriving fun from his misery) will be one of the most disappointed people after Valentine's Day. Unless of course, a miracle happens for him - which is not very likely to happen.

He was showing me a WhatsApp chat with his current 'girlfriend'; who I knew from first sight, would be bad news (not that I'm a prophetess of doom, but it was all over her face) and oh my! The girl has some nerve! She had literary made a list of gifts she wanted delivered on February 14.

And she was not joking.

But that should not be my business. Right? But then, I cannot fail to express my disappointment of people who make such a great day of sharing love into a dreadful day, especially to our dear brothers...

This time around, I got your backs brothers. Ladies, who have a tendency of pulling off our 'feminist talk' and the popular, 'What a man can do, a woman can do better' phrase, but totally forget, or pretend to forget about this when it comes to; paying the bills, buying gifts on Valentine's Day or taking him for that romantic dinner you have always wanted?

We really can do better than just sitting back and wait for him to surprise you. Not just on Valentine's Day, but even on his birthday, on your anniversary, or even out of the blue. It does not have to be an occasion.

Wow! I just surprised myself with the 'whole Valentine talk'... it could be the effect of all these Valentine's Day adverts all over town.

Chili con carne

Looking to make music beyond borders.

Africa

CIA Blocks Trump's Africa Policy Pick – What Now?

Africa policy in the Trump White House has become more difficult to predict following reports that the senior director… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.