Africa: Get O of Your Comfort Zone This Valentine

I asked six random strangers what Valentine's Day meant to them. Four, out of these understood the day as a special one in a year, where you got to claim gifts from your lover, or have gifts claimed from you. (Especially the red artificial rose flowers) The remaining two, associated Valentine's Day with gifts... which is partly true of the day.

Sharing love, greeting cards, flowers or gifts... so why on earth do some people make it a demanding expedition? One particular friend who I really feel for as I am writing this, (but cannot also miss deriving fun from his misery) will be one of the most disappointed people after Valentine's Day. Unless of course, a miracle happens for him - which is not very likely to happen.

He was showing me a WhatsApp chat with his current 'girlfriend'; who I knew from first sight, would be bad news (not that I'm a prophetess of doom, but it was all over her face) and oh my! The girl has some nerve! She had literary made a list of gifts she wanted delivered on February 14.

And she was not joking.

But that should not be my business. Right? But then, I cannot fail to express my disappointment of people who make such a great day of sharing love into a dreadful day, especially to our dear brothers...

This time around, I got your backs brothers. Ladies, who have a tendency of pulling off our 'feminist talk' and the popular, 'What a man can do, a woman can do better' phrase, but totally forget, or pretend to forget about this when it comes to; paying the bills, buying gifts on Valentine's Day or taking him for that romantic dinner you have always wanted?

We really can do better than just sitting back and wait for him to surprise you. Not just on Valentine's Day, but even on his birthday, on your anniversary, or even out of the blue. It does not have to be an occasion.

Wow! I just surprised myself with the 'whole Valentine talk'... it could be the effect of all these Valentine's Day adverts all over town.

