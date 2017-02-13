Africa: Here is What Politicians Can Learn From Football

opinion

Uganda this year celebrated several important soccer achievements. We started off with having our national team scooping the Africa Team of the Year Award Winner and our own goalkeeper - Denis Onyango as the Best Player of the Year.

It is was such sweet success when it lasted. We, therefore, went to Gabon as proud contenders. Our 39 years in the sporting cold were over and it was time to play game again. The fact that we did not go over the first hurdle, reminded me about an interesting conversation that a friend shared with me about soccer and development. I reflect on some of those ideas because when I sat and watched the final match of the Afcon 2017 on February 5, I felt that there is a lot that politicians and governance experts can learn from football. Let me highlight a few important lessons and insights that I think we can take away from football.

Football is a brutally transparent game. When you watch football it is amazing how foul play is treated. Off-sides are promptly punished, the same with handballs and other illegalities on the pitch. This responsiveness of authority to illegalities is a lesson for politicians. Foul play is punished immediately and the punishment is predictable. It is always interesting to watch how the referee quickly blows his whistle, pulls out a card and the player succumbs immediately. There is no arguments and compliance is one hundred percent. This is what politics lacks. When there is foul play in politics, we spend too much effort trying to interpret the foul play to the extent that in elections, the law now has some of the most weird provisions; when we talk about malpractices that 'do not substantially affect the outcome of an election' being permissible. If football ever had such provisions it would lead to chaos.

Football is also big on term limits. Everyone knows that after 45 minutes there will be a change of sides and after 90 minutes the game is over. The intensity and focus to deliver results is driven by this time factor. Players invest their collective energy and skills to achieve their mission in this time slot. Failure to score in the allotted time means you have lost the game. If only politics would have such strict term limits maybe politicians would work hard enough to ensure that they deliver in the term limit of their political game.

In football, the referee is independent. I looked at how the Zambian referee in the final of Afcon behaved and I was sure that if we cherished the principle of independent refereeing in politicians it would make politics a 'good game'. In politics we do accept that one of the 'players' can appoint a referee and have a fair game. What football teaches us is that it is a bad practice to appoint a referee in your game because that will inevitably create mistrust. A big lesson for politics.

Football is driven by data. When a goal is scored it is immediately recorded for everyone to see. The number of players are known and do not just change. These days the statistics on ball possession, number of corner kicks, top scorers and a host of other statistics are all out there. But the interesting thing about this is that they are always available publicly and transparently. In politics, one of the biggest challenge is carrying out the simple exercise of counting votes and ensuring that they are known transparently. This is a lesson that politicians can borrow from football.

The clarity of the mission in football is also something to learn. All players know that ultimate goal is a win. No one wastes time trying to impress the spectators. All players work and contribute to a collective mission of winning the game. This clarity of purpose informs their preparation and strategy. In politics, it is sometimes not clear if all politicians are interested in a win or just interested in participating in campaigns. Questions have been asked of several of our presidential candidates and maybe this is a lesson to them. Have a clear mission to win, so you prepare early, learn the opponent and ensure that you go for the game well prepared. Those for me were important takeaways in a country where we are grappling with where to draw lessons to build a better Uganda.

Mr Ssewakiryanga is the executive director, Uganda National NGO Forum.